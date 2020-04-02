Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, 2 Telangana Ministers Celebrate Ram Navmi

As the country grapples with the coronavirus pandemic and is under a 21-day lockdown to curtail the disease’s spread, Telangana’s state cabinet ministers were seen celebrating Ram Navmi in Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple in Bhadrachalam town on Thursday, 2 April.

Telangana, with 127 positive cases, is one of worst-hit states in the coronavirus outbreak. Further, 9 people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin from Telangana have succumbed to the disease.