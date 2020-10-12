Trump Devotee in Telangana Dies of Cardiac Arrest

Bussa Krishna Raju, a farmer from Telangana, who was an ardent follower of US President Donald Trump, and had fasted for Trump’s recovery from COVID-19, died of cardiac arrest on Sunday, 11 October, news agency ANI reported.

Bussa Krishna Raju’s friend stated that Raju was upset over Donald Trump testing positive for coronavirus, reported NDTV.

Raju used to offer daily prayers to Trump and came to be known as ‘Trump Krishna’ in his village, reported IANS.