Telangana CM KCR Directs Officials To Be on Alert Due to Heavy Rains

In the wake of heavy rains across the state of Telangana, Chief Minister (CM) K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) on Tuesday, 7 September, asked the state authorities to place the official machinery on high alert and take all the required measures.

This, as several districts in the state have been witnessing heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rains for the past two days.

The CM held a review meeting with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar over the phone and said that the officials concerned should be on alert as tanks, lakes, and rivulets are flooding due to the heavy rains in rural areas and to ensure that people there are not put to any inconvenience.