Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender Removed From Post

Telangana Minister Eatala Rajender on Saturday, 1 May, was removed from his post as the state’s health minister with immediate effect, according to sources of The Quint. The health and family welfare portfolio has now been transferred to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

The reason behind his removal from the post have not been revealed. However, the former health minister was accused of land-grabbing allegations, which surfaced on 30 April.

This is the first time that a minister in the TRS government faced allegations of land grabbing and the victims directly approached the Chief Minister against the minister, following which an inquiry was ordered immediately.