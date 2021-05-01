Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender Removed From Post
The former minister was accused of land grabbing allegations, which surfaced on 30 April.
Telangana Minister Eatala Rajender on Saturday, 1 May, was removed from his post as the state’s health minister with immediate effect, according to sources of The Quint. The health and family welfare portfolio has now been transferred to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.
The reason behind his removal from the post have not been revealed. However, the former health minister was accused of land-grabbing allegations, which surfaced on 30 April.
This is the first time that a minister in the TRS government faced allegations of land grabbing and the victims directly approached the Chief Minister against the minister, following which an inquiry was ordered immediately.
What is the land in question?
The land in question is situated on the outskirts of Achampet village in Masaipet Mandal in Medak district.
What are the allegations?
Eight villagers from Achampet and Hakimpet villages had alleged that the minister and his followers had taken over their lands to start a poultry industry. They sought the intervention of the CM and appealed to him to ensure that the assigned lands given to them by the government are restored to them immediately.
What have been the steps taken by the Chief Minister’s office so far?
The Chief Minister’s office has instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to get an inquiry done by the District Collector, who will further provide a comprehensive report on the matter to the CM.
The CM’s office has also instructed the Director General of Police, Vigilance, Purnachandra Rao to investigate the allegations immediately.
What has Eatala Rajendra said about the allegations?
In view of the allegations, former minister Eatala Rajendra held a news conference on 30 April, where he welcomed the CM’s decision to order a probe.
“Let there be a probe by the Chief Secretary and DG. I also demand there be a probe led by a sitting judge.”
"At present the land is with the government. I have not occupied a single acre of assigned land. The allegations against me are false," he said.
Amid speculation of his resignation in the near future, he also said, “This position is not greater than my self respect.”
Rajender also claimed that he and his wife had started poultry business in 1986 and they ran the business professionally and with honesty.
(with inputs from IANS)
