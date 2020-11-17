Telangana Govt Accepts Centre’s Option 1 Amid GST Shortfall

The state government announced that it has accepted Option 1 on Tuesday, 17 November.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
Image used for representation only.
i

The Telangana Government has accepted Centre’s borrowing proposal to meet GST revenue shortfall and will be receiving ₹2,380 crore through the special window, reported Livemint.

According to Livemint, the State government announced that it has accepted Option 1 on Tuesday, 17 November.

This development means that Telangana has now joined 22 other states and three Union Territories, on behalf of whom the Centre had already borrowed ₹18,000 crore, in opting for Option 1, reported Livemint, citing the Ministry of Finance.

The Ministry further, according to Livemint, informed that the Government of India on Tuesday granted the State Government of Telangana additional borrowing permission of ₹5,017 crore (0.5 per cent of Telangana’s GSDP).
Also Read
GST Row: Cong-Ruled Rajasthan Opts for Borrowing Option 1
GST Row: Cong-Ruled Rajasthan Opts for Borrowing Option 1

Other States

Other states and UT’s which have opted for Option 1 are:

  • Andhra Pradesh
  • Arunachal Pradesh
  • Assam
  • Bihar
  • Goa
  • Gujarat
  • Haryana
  • Himachal Pradesh
  • Karnataka
  • Madhya Pradesh
  • Maharashtra
  • Manipur
  • Meghalaya
  • Mizoram
  • Nagaland
  • Odisha
  • Rajasthan
  • Sikkim
  • Tripura
  • Tamil Nadu
  • Telangana
  • Uttar Pradesh
  • Uttarakhand
  • Delhi
  • Jammu and Kashmir
  • Puducherry

Rajasthan on Thursday, 5 November, became the first Congress-ruled state to opt for Option 1 of the borrowing plan to meet the GST Compensation shortfall.

Also Read
‘Centre Finds a Middle-Ground’: Experts Weigh in On GST U-Turn
‘Centre Finds a Middle-Ground’: Experts Weigh in On GST U-Turn

(With inputs from Livemint)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!