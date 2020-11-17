Telangana Govt Accepts Centre’s Option 1 Amid GST Shortfall

The Telangana Government has accepted Centre’s borrowing proposal to meet GST revenue shortfall and will be receiving ₹2,380 crore through the special window, reported Livemint.

According to Livemint, the State government announced that it has accepted Option 1 on Tuesday, 17 November.

This development means that Telangana has now joined 22 other states and three Union Territories, on behalf of whom the Centre had already borrowed ₹18,000 crore, in opting for Option 1, reported Livemint, citing the Ministry of Finance.