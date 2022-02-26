ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana: Female Trainee Pilot Confirmed Dead as Aircraft Crashes in Nalgonda

The victim Mahima who hails from Tamil Nadu was training at a Hyderabad-based training institute.

A female trainee pilot has been confirmed dead in a trainer aircraft crash that occurred in Nalgonda district of Telangana on 26 February.

Visuals show that the severely damaged aircraft had crashed into agricultural fields. Eyewitnesses said that the aircraft was flying from Nagarjuna Sagar, when it crashed to the ground and erupted in flames around 11.30 am.

Telangana police rushed to the spot after being alerted by farmers working in the fields at Tungaturthi village of Peddavoora Mandal in Nalgonda district.

The victim, Mahima, who hails from Tamil Nadu, was training at a Hyderabad-based training institute which also operates from Nagarjuna Sagar.

Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from IANS)

