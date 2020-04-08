Telangana: Fall in Murder, Burglary, Rape Cases Since Lockdown

While the overall crime rate may have dropped, cops reported a surge in lockdown-related law enforcement, especially under IPC section 188 (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by public servant).

“We have registered over 20,000 cases, including 3000 under the IPC in connection with lockdown-related law enforcement,” additional director general (law and order) Jitender reportedly said.

According to the same report, day burglaries have dropped by 94%. The state also saw an 80% fall in cases of kidnap and a 75% fall in rape cases. Missing person cases also saw a 53% drop.

(With inputs from The Times of India)