Telangana CM KCR Rushed to Hospital After Pain in Left Arm, Now Stable

Telangana Chief Minister (CM) K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) was rushed to Yashoda Hospital, Somajiguda on Friday, 11 March, for a medical check after he complained of radiating pain on his left side.

Later, Dr K Pramod Kumar, chief cardiologist at Yashoda Hospital confirmed that Rao does not have any heart ailments and experienced left arm pain because he has mild cervical spondylosis.

He was on his way to Yadadri temple when he experienced the pain, following which the visit was cancelled as he visited the hospital.