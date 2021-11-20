3 Lakh Each to 750 Families Who Lost Kin During Farmers' Protest: Telangana CM

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the Union government will repeal the three contentious farm laws.

The three laws were for the benefit of the farmers but the government could not convince a section of the farmers despite the government's best efforts, Modi had said in his address.

In the coming Parliament session, the government will take constitutional measures to repeal these farm laws, Modi further said, and asked protesting farmers to call off their agitation and return to their homes.