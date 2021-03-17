Telangana BJP Says IPS Kumar ‘Hurt Hindu Sentiments’; He Clarifies

A video from a recent event has been interpreted to allege that Telangana Welfare Schools were against Hinduism.

A video from an event by the Swaero movement, launched by senior IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar from Telangana and others, has triggered a row in the state.

Following this, Praveen Kumar has clarified that the Swaero movement does not teach prejudice against any religion. Based on a video clip from the launch event of the ‘Swaero Holy Month’ on Monday, 15 March, a few Telangana BJP leaders have accused Praveen Kumar of promoting teachings against Hinduism among students.