Telangana BJP MP Threatens to Stop Munawar Faruqui’s Show in Hyderabad

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Telangana has threatened that comedian Munawar Faruqui’s upcoming show in Hyderabad will not be allowed. BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri was speaking to the media after visiting BJP supporters in Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad, who are availing treatment after their involvement in communal riots in Bhainsa, Nirmal district.

The stand-up comedian had announced a show in the city days after Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao took a jibe at the BJP government in Karnataka over his and Kunal Kamra’s shows being cancelled in Bengaluru over threats from Hindu groups.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Arvind Dharmapuri lashed out at KTR, claiming that he “should have some shame.”