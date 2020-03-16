Telangana Assembly Latest to Adopt Resolution Against CAA-NPR-NRC
The Telangana Legislative Assembly on Monday, 16 March, adopted a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
The resolution, moved by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said members were concerned over the proposed implementation of the NPR and NRC, "which may result in exclusion of a large number of people". It urged the Telangana government to take all steps to safeguard people of the state from exercises like NPR and NRC.
'Serious Questions as to the Legality and Constitutionality of CAA, NPR and NRC'
The resolution said there have been concerted attempts to tinker with the inclusive and non-religious nature of Indian citizenship through the CAA, NPR and NRC.
Besides violating the principles of equality, non- discrimination, secularism, the concerted attempt would also endanger the lives of vulnerable groups who do not possess adequate documentary proof of citizenship, it said.
The resolution noted that there have been protests across India against CAA and proposed implementation of NPR and NRC.
On NPR, set to be rolled out from 1 April 2020 to 30 September 2020, it said there are apprehensions among people that they will be required to show documentary proof of citizenship as well as of their parents.
The enactment of CAA has raised concerns that by introducing a religious test for citizenship, it insults the memory of India's founders, it said, as citizenship on the basis of religion violates the principles of equality and secularism enshrined in the Constitution.
Enactment of CAA calls for a combined effort from all Indians, regardless of religious beliefs, to protect the nation's founding values and preserve secularism, it said.
'Ready to Support a Wall to Keep Out Infiltrators’
Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said the state government was not blindly opposing the CAA, NPR and NRC.
He expressed concern over the recent communal violence in Delhi in which many people were killed, at a time when US President Donald Trump was on a visit to the country, and also over comments and language of some MPs and Union Ministers.
"If documents like voter identity card, driving licence, Aadhar card, ration card and even passport are not enough to prove citizenship, what else would do?" he asked.
If at all the Centre wanted to issue a national identity card, he said he would support the idea, but it should be done in a new format by convincing one and all. AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi urged the state government to stay the NPR in the state and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader M Bhatti Vikramarka, supported the resolution.
Observing that none would support entry of infiltrators into the country, he recalled that Trump had spoken of building a wall to prevent infiltrators from Mexico to enter the US.
It is because of the Army and soldiers who guard the borders that citizens are able to lead normal lives, he said. His government was of the opinion that there should not be any divisive methods within the country also, he said.
He disapproved of the alleged trend of describing some people as anti-national and said his party, TRS, was founded on foundations of secularism and the spirit of the Constitution.
