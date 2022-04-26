Tejasvi Surya Leads BJYM Protest in Kolkata, Compares Mamata Banerjee to Hitler
Surya accused the current government of “politicisation and corruption” in the education system
The West Bengal police on Tuesday, 26 April, used water cannons to disperse a protest rally by BJP workers against the Mamata Banerjee government, near Bikash Bhavan in Kolkata, reported ANI.
The protest was led by BJP MP and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national president Tejasvi Surya, who accused the current government of “politicisation and corruption” in the education system. He also compared Mamata Banerjee to Hitler.
“(This is) the Land of Vivekananda and Rabindranath Tagore, land that had guided the country in education in the context of freedom movement is now sinking as far as education system is concerned. Yuva Morcha is protesting against the politicisation and corruption in our education system.”Tejasvi Surya
Apart from Surya, other BJP leaders such as West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar, BJP MP Raju Bista, BJYM state-in-charge Shakti Singh and MP Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato were also present at the rally.
TMC a 'Dictatorial Government': Tejasvi Surya
Calling the Trinamool Congress (TMC) a ‘dictatorial government’, Surya said that “Mamata Banerjee has become Hitler”.
Slamming the police for using water cannons on the BJP workers, Surya alleged that it is within their constitutional right to organise a peaceful march.
Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar alleged that the police resorted to lathi charge and said that one of the workers sustained injuries and is hospitalised.
He said, “We told the police to arrest/detain us but not resort to lathi-charge. But they did. Male cops attacked our women workers. As per my info, four workers need hospitalisation, one already hospitalised.”
(With inputs from ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.