Tejashwi Yadav Says Small Wedding for Family To Mingle; Rachel Now Rajyashree

Days after Bihar's Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav married his long-time friend Rachel Godinho in a discreet wedding, the 32-year-old revealed why they decided to keep the event small and intimate.

Wanting enough space for the two families to socialise, Tejashwi Yadav, the political heir of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, was quoted as saying, "Had the Prime Minister and other big leaders attended our wedding, we would have been engaged in managing a lot of things and the families wouldn't have had time with each other,” NDTV reported.