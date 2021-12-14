ADVERTISEMENT

Tejashwi Yadav Says Small Wedding for Family To Mingle; Rachel Now Rajyashree

Tejashwi Yadav added that there were also concerns regarding COVID-19 to keep the wedding low-key.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Days after Bihar's Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav married his longtime friend Rachel Godinho in a discreet wedding, the 32-year-old revealed why that they decided to keep the event small and intimate.</p></div>
Days after Bihar's Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav married his long-time friend Rachel Godinho in a discreet wedding, the 32-year-old revealed why they decided to keep the event small and intimate.

Wanting enough space for the two families to socialise, Tejashwi Yadav, the political heir of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, was quoted as saying, "Had the Prime Minister and other big leaders attended our wedding, we would have been engaged in managing a lot of things and the families wouldn't have had time with each other,” NDTV reported.

Yadav added that there were also concerns regarding COVID-19 to keep the wedding low-key.

Yadav revealed that his wife has chosen an alternative name, Rajyashree, making it easier for people in Bihar to pronounce. He added that his father had suggested the name.

The wedding was attended by some 50 close friends and family. Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav was among the guests.

Meanwhile, a reception will be planned in Bihar soon, Yadav informed. He also responded to his maternal uncle Sadhu Yadav's objection to him marrying a Christian woman instead of within the Yadav caste.

Terming the objection as "confusion," Yadav stated, "We are young people with new ideas and thoughts... when we talk about ending discrimination... we are Lohiaite and Samajwadi, there shouldn't be any discrimination," NDTV reported.

(With inputs from NDTV.)

