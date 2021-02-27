South Delhi Teen Stabbed By Sister’s Stalkers, Hospitalised: Cops

A 17-year-old boy was beaten up and stabbed for allegedly opposing three boys who were stalking his sister and passing "indecent remarks" on her in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji area on Friday, 26 February, reported PTI, quoting Delhi Police.

According to the police, the incident occured while she was with her brother and three boys followed her, and passed indecent remarks on her.

When her brother objected to it, the trio started beating him and one of them stabbed him in the abdomen and ran away from the spot. The injured boy was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre.