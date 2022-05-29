Teen Rape Victim Dies by Suicide Amid ‘Compromise’ Talks With Family of Accused
The family of the accused had gone to the girl's house along with influential members of the village on Thursday.
(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs.)
A 14-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur village in Bareilly district died by suicide while her family was trying to strike a compromise with the family of the youth who had allegedly raped her.
The family of the accused had reportedly gone to the house of the girl along with the influential members of the village on the night of Thursday, 26 May.
The accused's family wanted an undertaking from the girl's family saying there would not be any case filed in the future and that the accused would marry the girl after she attained the age of marriage.
Family Says Stopped From Filing a Case by Local Community Leaders
The deceased girl's brother said, "My sister had been depressed ever since the assault on 22 May by a neighbour when he saw her alone at home. All of us were away that day. She wanted our parents to lodge a First Information Report (FIR) and charge him with rape. She was aghast when she heard about the 'settlement' that was being discussed," The Times of India reproted.
"She couldn't carry the burden of the humiliation anymore," the brother added.
Police said that they have lodged a case and the accused who claims to be a juvenile has been sent to the juvenile home while police is verifying the claims.
"The accused, who claims to be 17 years old – we are checking his records to see if that is his correct age – has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 (rape) and 306 (abetment of suicide) and also the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act...The Juvenile Justice Board will now decide whether he should be tried as an adult. We will file a chargesheet soon."Sansaar Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police.
Police added that the girl's family didn't approach to file a case before the girl died by suicide.
The girl’s brother has claiemd that they wanted to file a case but were asked to not go ahead by the local community leaders.
(with inputs from The Times of India)
