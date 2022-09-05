13-Year-Old Dies After Classmate's Mother Poisons Him Over Academic Rivalry

In a shocking incident, a 13-year-old boy was allegedly poisoned by his classmate's mother in Karaikal, Puducherry, due to his 'rivalry' with the woman's daughter to secure the first rank in their class.

The boy, Bala Manigandan, was admitted to the hospital after he experienced severe vomiting; he died on Saturday, 3 September. The police have taken his classmate's mother into custody for questioning after the boy's parents filed a complaint at the Karaikal police station. Further investigations are underway.