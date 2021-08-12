Mission Unsuccessful Due to ‘Technical Anomaly’: ISRO After Satellite Launch
ISRO said in a tweet, "The mission couldn't be accomplished as intended."
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched its Earth Observation Satellite, EOS-03 onboard the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-F10 (GSLV-F10), from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota at 5.43 am on Thursday, 12 August.
ISRO said in a tweet, "Performance of first and second stages was normal. However, Cryogenic Upper Stage ignition did not happen due to technical anomaly. The mission couldn't be accomplished as intended."
About GSLV-F10/EOS-03 Mission
India's first Geo Imaging Satellite-1 (GISAT-1) was renamed as EOS-03. It is a state-of-the-art agile Earth Observation Satellite, which was to be placed in a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit by GSLV-F10. Subsequently, the satellite was to reach the final geostationary orbit using its onboard propulsion system, as per ISRO's website.
It added, "A 4-metre diameter ogive-shaped payload fairing is being flown for the first time in this GSLV flight. This is the fourteenth flight of GSLV."
The satellite will help in real-time monitoring of natural disasters like cyclones, cloudbursts, and thunderstorms.
Once placed in the geostationary orbit, the satellite will have a steady eye on the areas of interest, moving in sync with the rotation of the earth and hence seeming stationary, unlike other remote sensing satellites placed in lower orbit that can come over a spot only at regular intervals, reported news agency IANS.
(With inputs from IANS)
