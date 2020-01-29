Teacher Suspended for ‘Objectionable’ Comment Against Shabana Azmi

A government teacher in Greater Noida has been suspended for allegedly making an objectionable comment on Facebook against actor Shabana Azmi after she met with a car accident recently, officials said on Tuesday, 28 January.

The teacher, in her 50s, is posted in a junior high school in Dadri area and was suspended on Monday as part of disciplinary action, Gautam Buddh Nagar Basic Shiksha Adhikari Bal Mukund Prasad said.