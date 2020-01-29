Teacher Suspended for ‘Objectionable’ Comment Against Shabana Azmi
A government teacher in Greater Noida has been suspended for allegedly making an objectionable comment on Facebook against actor Shabana Azmi after she met with a car accident recently, officials said on Tuesday, 28 January.
The teacher, in her 50s, is posted in a junior high school in Dadri area and was suspended on Monday as part of disciplinary action, Gautam Buddh Nagar Basic Shiksha Adhikari Bal Mukund Prasad said.
He said the teacher has been suspended for an indefinite period and a probe has been launched by the education department.
“The period of suspension would depend on the findings of the probe committee and a further decision would be taken on the basis of that,” Prasad said.
The veteran actor, who has won the National Film Award and Filmfare Award five times each, was injured in a car crash on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra's Raigad, on 18 January.
