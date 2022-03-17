Driver Accuses UP Police of Harassment, Sets Himself on Fire; Condition Critical

After news of the incident spread, there was a stir in Kotwali. The superintendent of police Sanjeev Suman left for the hospital to meet the taxi driver.

Suman said in his statement that Gupta had alleged that three to four people were harassing him constantly by not permitting him to drive his Tata Magic taxi, and that they were backed by the local police.

"The SHO of the Gauriphanta Kotwali police station has been suspended," the SP said, adding, "An investigation by an additional SP has been ordered to look into the matter and cases will be filed against the accused persons."