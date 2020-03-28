Tata Trusts Pledges Rs 500 Crore to Help India Fight COVID-19
Tata Trusts has committed Rs 500 crore to aid India’s fight against the coronavirus crisis, Ratan Tata announced on Saturday, 28 March.
“The COVID 19 crisis is one of the toughest challenges we will face as a race. The Tata Trusts and the Tata group companies have in the past risen to the needs of the nation. At this moment, the need of the hour is greater than any other time.”Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons and Chairman of Tata Trusts
