Tapan Kumar Deka Appointed New IB Director, Parameswaran Iyer NITI Aayog CEO

Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Tapan Kumar Deka was on Friday, 24 June, appointed as the director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) for a tenure of two years.
Also, Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Parameswaran Iyer was appointed the chief executive officer of NITI Aayog. He will be succeeding Amitabh Kant, whose tenure is scheduled to end on 30 June.
Meanwhile, Samant Kumar Goel got an extension of one year as the chief of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW).
