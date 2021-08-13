Tamil Nadu Slashes Petrol Price By Rs 3, PTR Says State Will Bear Cost

In a relief to consumers, the price of petrol in Tamil Nadu has been slashed by Rs 3, Finance Minister PT Palanivel Thiagarajan (PTR) announced during his maiden budget speech on Friday, 3 August.

This, he said, was on the direction of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, and is expected to cause a revenue loss of Rs 1,160 crore to the state exchequer.

Petrol and diesel prices have been at record highs for weeks, and while they have remained unchanged, they have not reduced. On Friday, petrol was priced at Rs 102.49 per litre and diesel at Rs 94.39 per litre. Apart from the base price of petrol, the Union and state governments both add their respective taxes. A large portion of this is levied by the Union government. In this case, the Rs 3 cut will be from what is levied by the state government, and will be borne by it as well.