Chennai Press Club Asks BJP Leader H Raja to Apologise for 'Presstitutes' Remark

The statement also hoped that the BJP, where Raja was a former party national secretary, would take action against the leader for his words. It also raised concerns against BJP leaders' silence on the issue and asked whether the party endorsed such statements.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Chennai Press Club Joint Secretary Bharati Thamizhan said that journalists were becoming easy targets for politicians and others. He said that all those who believe in democracy should condemn H Raja’s words.

The press meet took place on Monday when Puthiya Thamizhagam leader K Krishnaswamy, Arjun Sampath (Hindu Makkal Katchi founder), BJP member Radha Ravi and others addressed the media after watching the preview of a movie titled Rudhrathandavam, directed by Mohan G and starring Gautham Vasudev Menon.

H Raja also took a dig at director Pa Ranjith and said that those who criticised the Chola emperor Raja Raja Chola still existed in the Tamil film industry and those people were “anti-Tamil”.