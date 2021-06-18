YouTuber ‘Toxic’ Madan, Wanted for Abusive Videos, Arrested in TN

Madan’s arrest came a day after the YouTuber’s wife was taken into custody from Salem by the Tamil Nadu Crime Branch that was formed to search for Madan.

According to reports, the female voice on Madan’s videos belonged to his 25-year-old wife Kruthika, who supported and ran the objectionable YouTube channel with him. The police seized a laptop, a tablet and a phone that the Salem-based couple used to record their videos.

The YouTube channel ‘Toxic Madan’ featured live streamed videos of Madan Kumar Manikyam aka Madan playing PUBG. In his videos, Madan used filthy language and cuss words against women. He even obscenely describes women and adds filthy commentary about their bodies in his videos.

In a video accessed by TNM, Madan says, “All women are prostitutes, you end up marrying any woman and she is a prostitute.”