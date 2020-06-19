The Tamil Nadu government withdrew the controversial order changing the English names of 1,018 places in the state after a lot of criticism over the decision and timing of the change amid the coronavirus pandemic.The state had released an order replacing anglicised versions of Tamil names of several localities with precise vernacular ones.Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture, K Pandiarajan said the government will reissue the order shortly after making necessary changes.“We are working on alignment of views by experts on Transliteration standards from Tamil to English. Hopefully, we should get this released in 2/3 days. The GO on the change of English names for Tamil names for places has been withdrawn,” the tweet read.Dear TN Govt, the Hospital Beds Are Here, But Where Is the Staff?PM Modi Virtually Meets Maha, TN, Delhi CMs to Discuss COVID FightSome changes made were Coimbatore into Koyampuththur, Tuticorin to Thooththukkudi, Vellore to Veeloor, Chennai's Egmore to Ezhumboor, Tondiyarpet to Thandaiyaarpettai and Guindy had become Gindi, which drew a lot of flak.Names of famous temple towns Srivilliputtur and Srirangam were changed to Thiruvillipuththur and Thiruvarangam respectively, discarding their Sanskrit prefixes.Opposition Lashes OutOpposition leader MK Stalin hit out at the government saying it has become a ‘U-turn government.’The industrialist Gopal Srinivasan had slammed the state government in a tweet, Dravidian ideologue Su Ba Veerapandian told Scroll.in that if the government really wanted to help restore the authenticity, it should first provide a standard for English spellings. “It’s not too late for transliteration standard!,” he said.Lockdown In Chennai, 3 TN Districts From 19 June: What’s Allowed?