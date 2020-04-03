TN Student Undertakes Journey Home Amid Lockdown, Dies On The Way

A 23-year-old student from Tamil Nadu who was attempting to return home amid the country-wide lockdown collapsed and died in Hyderabad after covering a distance around 450 kms from Wardha in Maharashtra by walking and using available modes of transport in the past ten days.

Balasubramani Logesh, hailing from Namakkal in western Tamil Nadu, along with 30 others had left Wardha, where he was attending a training course in agro-food field, on foot after the 21-day national lockdown was announced to check the spread of coronavirus.