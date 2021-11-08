Tamil Nadu Rains: Public Holiday for State Today, Schools Closed for 2 Days
Chennai woke up on Monday morning to flooding for the second day in a row as it saw incessant showers.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister (CM) MK Stalin has declared a public holiday in the state for Monday, 8 November, following heavy rains and inundation in several parts of the state, including Chennai.
Chennai woke up on Monday morning to flooding for the second day in a row as it saw incessant showers amid warnings of heavy rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that more rains are expected in coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu from 9-11 November due to northeast monsoon, reported news agency ANI.
In light of the public holiday, all government offices, barring those categorised as essential services, will remain shut. Private companies have also been urged to either declare a holiday or allow their employees to work from home on Monday.
Stalin Declares Holiday for Educational Institutions
Meanwhile, CM Stalin on Sunday also declared Monday and Tuesday as holidays for educational institutions in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpet districts.
This was later extended to the districts of Sivaganga, Vellore, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Ranipet, Thanjavur, Tirupatur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Perambalur, and Karur among others, reported The News Minute.
Stalin also visited rain-affected areas in north Chennai and was seen handing out relief material and food to people affected in Kolathur area. He told the media on Sunday that he is personally overseeing relief work and has ordered authorities to carry out relief measures, reported The News Minute.
Four teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed to assist in rescue operations in case of emergency. One team each in Chengalpet and Thiruvallur districts and two teams at Madurai are stationed for rescue operations.
Additionally, 13 teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have also been deployed in the state.
Heaviest Rainfall Since 2015, More Expected
In a tweet, Tamil Nadu weatherman Pradeep John on Sunday said that this was the heaviest rainfall recorded in the city since December 2015.
“Official readings are out, 226 mm in Mylapore, 205 mm in Ambattur, Sivappu Sambahavam in Chennai. Meanwhile it is also the highest 24 rainfall in Nungambakkam since 2015 and it also crossed 200 mm now at 207 mm,” his tweet read.
The IMD has predicted more rains in Chennai, Puducherry, and Karaikal in the coming days.
(With inputs from ANI and The News Minute.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.