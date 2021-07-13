'Taints' Image of Party: AIADMK Leaders to Boycott Television Debates

Earlier the BJP, an alliance partner of AIADMK, announced that the party will not send their party spokesperson to participate in television debates.

In 2019, the then BJP state president Tamilisai Soundarajan said that the representatives will not participate in the debates since there was no balance or equal opportunity in these debates.

Meanwhile, even the principal Opposition Congress party decided not to send their representatives for television debates when the results of the four states and Union territory elections were announced on 2 May 2021.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that taking into account the serious COVID-19 situation, the party would not send their spokesperson for television debates on the day of counting, on 2 May 2021.