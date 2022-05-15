Tamil Nadu: 4 Trapped in 300-Ft Quarry, NDRF Team Rushed in For Rescue Ops

Four people continue to be trapped inside a 300-feet deep quarry near Ponnakudi in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district after a giant stone fell inside it on Saturday, 14 May, night.

Asra Garg, Inspector General of Police, Southern Range told NDTV that two people have been rescued from the quarry so far by the fire service officials. Rescue operations are currently underway to bring the others to safety.

The incident reportedly happened after boulders at the quarry mines in Muneer Pallam area rolled from top and a giant stone fell into the quarry. Due to this, their truck was made immobile, an official told the publication.