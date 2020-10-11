Dalit Panchayat Chief Forced to Sit on Floor in Tamil Nadu, 2 Held

The caste Hindu leaders allegedly did not even allow her to hoist the National Flag during the Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations.

The Therku Thittai panchayat has six ward members, including two belonging to the Adi Dravidar community, while the others are caste Hindus.

“I was not allowed to hoist the National Flag during the Republic Day (celebrations) in January. The panchayat vice-president said his father would hoist the flag instead. He and three other ward members, all caste Hindus, insulted me and forced me and the other Dalit ward member, Suganthi, to sit on the floor at meetings, while the rest sat on chairs,” Rajeshwari said, reported The Hindu.