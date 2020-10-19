2 Tamil Nadu NEET Aspirants Claim OMR Sheets Doctored, Contact NTA

Two medical aspirants from Tamil Nadu, in Coimbatore and Ariyalur districts, have alleged that their Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets have been doctored. The two students who wrote the exam on 13 September, 2020 have now demanded a revaluation of their original sheets and one of them has approached the National Testing Agency to intervene in the matter.

17-year-old KS Manoj, a resident of Karumathampatti in Coimbatore district had checked his answer sheet twice online and compared it to the answer key released by a private coaching agency. As per his calculations, he was confident of scoring over 500 and had only skipped two or three answers in the entire paper. But on Friday night, when the results came he found out from relatives that he had scored only 248.