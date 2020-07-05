TN Woman Didn't Kill Self, Was Murdered By DMK Men, Says Family

On Saturday, Sumathi’s brother Arun staged a sit-in protest at the burial ground, seeking justice for his sister. The family, which has raised suspicions over Sumathi's death, is yet to receive her post mortem report even after 10 days.

Speaking to The News Minute, Arun said, “We do not believe that my sister killed herself. My sister had marks on her neck and her chest was swollen. The police or the hospital authorities have not given the post-mortem report even after 10 days of the death. Purushothaman’s brother is also a DMK party member so they have political influence.”

Purushothaman's brother is the Kancheepuram South District Edaikazhinadu deputy youth wing organiser of the DMK.

Following protests by the family, the Cheyyur police in Chengalpattu altered the FIR registered in the case and booked Purushothaman under Section 306 (Abetment of Suicide) of the India Penal Code. A case was initially registered under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

In the altered report, the police stated that Purushothaman got angry and assaulted Sumathi as her family were in search of a groom for her. He had used trigger words leading her to take the extreme step, the police report stated.

The police are trying to trace the whereabouts of Purushothaman who is at large.