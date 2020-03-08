Tamil Nadu Man Prompts Rescue of Jamela – An Abused Elephant

Jamela, an elephant which had suffered wounds in the hips and was being abused, was rescued on Thursday, 5 March, and transported to a rehabilitation centre in four days, all thanks to a plea by Ramesh, former caretaker of elephants from Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu.

The plea prompted Tirunelveli Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Senthil Kumar to take immediate action to save Jamela and on 5 March, the elephant was inspected by a veterinarian team, which recommended moving her to a rehabilitation centre.

On Facebook, Ramesh expressed gratitude towards the DFO and Tamil Nadu Chief Wildlife Warden (CWW) S Yuvaraj for taking swift action.