Tamil Nadu Man Prompts Rescue of Jamela – An Abused Elephant

India
The Quint

Jamela, an elephant which had suffered wounds in the hips and was being abused, was rescued on Thursday, 5 March, and transported to a rehabilitation centre in four days, all thanks to a plea by Ramesh, former caretaker of elephants from Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu.

The plea prompted Tirunelveli Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Senthil Kumar to take immediate action to save Jamela and on 5 March, the elephant was inspected by a veterinarian team, which recommended moving her to a rehabilitation centre.

On Facebook, Ramesh expressed gratitude towards the DFO and Tamil Nadu Chief Wildlife Warden (CWW) S Yuvaraj for taking swift action.

“I saw this suffering elephant with deep wounds in both hips and still being abused for festivals and functions without rest and proper medical treatment. I immediately brought this to the notice of the authorities and followed up,” Ramesh said.
The DFO called for an immediate District Level Captive Elephant Welfare Committee meeting on 6 March. The committee unanimously decided and recommended to CWW that Jamela be moved to a rehabilitation centre for proper care and treatment.

According to Ramesh, the arrangements for the transport were approved without any delay and on Sunday, Jamela was on her way to the centre. 

Ramesh wished Jamela happy women's day and thanked BJP MP and animal rights activist Maneka Sajay Gandhi for her guidance.

