Over 50 Members of Actor Vijay’s Fan Association Win in TN Local Body Polls

Even as actor Vijay continues to remain tightlipped about his political aspirations, around 59 of his fans association members have won big in the Tamil Nadu rural local body elections.

On Tuesday, 12 October, results from the rural local body polls in nine districts showed that 59 candidates who are members of the Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam have won in various local seats. The elections to 27,003 posts in different local bodies were held on 6 and 9 October and the results were announced on Tuesday.