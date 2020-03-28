TN: Home Quarantined Man Runs Naked, Fatally Bites Elderly Woman

A young man under home quarantine for coronavirus after returning from Sri Lanka suddenly ran out of his house nude and fatally bit an 80-year-old woman in his neighbourhood in a village near Tamil Nadu’s Theni, police said on Saturday, 28 March.

The woman with injuries in her neck was hospitalised late on Friday after the incident but died on Saturday without responding to treatment, they said. The man, a resident of Jakkamanayakanpatti and engaged in seasonal business in clothing, was overpowered and handed over to police, who arrested him and are investigating the incident.

The man had recently returned from Sri Lanka and was directed to remain under quarantine by health authorities as per the protocol for foreign returnees to check coronavirus spread.

He came out of his house on Friday evening and all of a sudden denuded himself and began running through the street. Shocked family members, including his father, gave a chase, even as he caught hold of Nachiyammal, who was sitting in her house's front yard, and bit her neck hard. The man's kin overpowered him and admitted the woman to nearby Bodi Government Hospital where doctors on Saturday said she succumbed to her injuries.

Health authorities were unavailable for comments immediately.