Father, Son Charred to Death on Bike as Crackers With Them Burst Into Flames

In a tragic incident at Kottakuppam village near Puducherry on Thursday, 4 November, a man and his seven-year-old son were charred to death after two bags of firecrackers they were carrying on a bike burst into flames. Two other passers-by who were in close proximity to the bike also sustained serious injuries, the police said.

Kalainesan (32) is a resident of Ariyankuppam town in Puducherry. Kalainesan, after visiting his wife in an adjacent village, had taken his son along to purchase firecrackers, said police.

Kalainesan and his son Pradeesh (7) are said to have purchased two gunny bags of firecrackers and were riding towards Puducherry. As the father-son duo were riding near Kottakuppam located in Villupuram district, the firecrackers burst into flames, killing both of them on the spot. Two other people, identified as Sharfuddin and Ganeshan, who were riding on a two-wheeler were severely injured.