Tamil Nadu Relaxes COVID-19 Curbs; Schools, Movie Theatres Allowed To Reopen
In new guidelines, state government has allowed schools, movie theatres, sport centres, and bars to reopen.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced on Saturday, 23 October, an extension of COVID-19 lockdown in the state till 15 November, but with several relaxations, The Indian Express reported.
The decision to lift certain restrictions was made after a meeting to review COVID-19 situation. It was chaired by the chief minister at the Secretariat, said the official press release.
What Has Been Allowed in the State?
Movie theatres in the state can function with 100 percent occupancy from 1 November.
Movie shootings have been allowed, but the crew must be fully vaccinated and should follow COVID-19 protocols.
The 11 pm deadline for shops and restaurants will be lifted.
Intra-district and inter-district public transport in ordinary and air-conditioned buses will be allowed with 100 percent seat occupancy. (This does not apply to buses going from Tamil Nadu to Kerala.)
Schools will be allowed to reopen on a rotational basis for Classes 1 to 8 from 1 November onwards.
Indoor and outdoor sports, sports training, and use of swimming pools for ‘therapeutic purposes’ have been allowed with immediate effect.
Indoor cultural programmes are allowed.
Bars and standalone bars are allowed to reopen.
Tamil Nadu government has continued its ban on all political, religious, and cultural events, as they can potentially turn into into super-spreaders.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
