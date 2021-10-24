ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Relaxes COVID-19 Curbs; Schools, Movie Theatres Allowed To Reopen

In new guidelines, state government has allowed schools, movie theatres, sport centres, and bars to reopen.

Nuzhat Khan
Published
India
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tamil Nadu eases COVID-19 curbs. Movie theatres are allowed to reopen with 100 percent occupancy. Image used for representational purpose only.</p></div>
i

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced on Saturday, 23 October, an extension of COVID-19 lockdown in the state till 15 November, but with several relaxations, The Indian Express reported.

The decision to lift certain restrictions was made after a meeting to review COVID-19 situation. It was chaired by the chief minister at the Secretariat, said the official press release.

Also Read

No COVID-19 Testing, Vaccines for Narikuravars in Tamil Nadu

No COVID-19 Testing, Vaccines for Narikuravars in Tamil Nadu

What Has Been Allowed in the State?

  • Movie theatres in the state can function with 100 percent occupancy from 1 November.

  • Movie shootings have been allowed, but the crew must be fully vaccinated and should follow COVID-19 protocols.

  • The 11 pm deadline for shops and restaurants will be lifted.

  • Intra-district and inter-district public transport in ordinary and air-conditioned buses will be allowed with 100 percent seat occupancy. (This does not apply to buses going from Tamil Nadu to Kerala.)

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Schools will be allowed to reopen on a rotational basis for Classes 1 to 8 from 1 November onwards.

  • Indoor and outdoor sports, sports training, and use of swimming pools for ‘therapeutic purposes’ have been allowed with immediate effect.

  • Indoor cultural programmes are allowed.

  • Bars and standalone bars are allowed to reopen.

Also Read

5 Lessons India Can Learn From Tamil Nadu’s Handling of COVID-19

5 Lessons India Can Learn From Tamil Nadu’s Handling of COVID-19

Tamil Nadu government has continued its ban on all political, religious, and cultural events, as they can potentially turn into into super-spreaders.

(With inputs from The Indian Express.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT