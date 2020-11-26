Cyclone Nivar Crosses Coast Near Puducherry, Heavy Rains Continue
Cyclone Nivar made landfall near Puducherry after 10.30 pm on Wednesday, 25 November as “very severe cyclonic storm”, according to Indian Meteorological Department.
While rescue teams and Indian Navy were on alert across the state and Puducherry, Chennai airport has been shut from 7 pm to 7 am on Thursday. Metro and train services have also been suspended.
- Owing to heavy rains, water was released from the Chembarambakkam reservoir, one of the main reservoirs for Chennai, on the noon of Wednesday, 25 November
- Tamil Nadu CM requested the public across the state to stay at home and to follow the guidelines provided by the government.
- Puducherry government has imposed Section 144 in the UT, following IMD warning about the possible impact of Cyclone Nivar
Yellow Alert for Karnataka
As the cyclone is weakening, the strong winds will not be as severe once it moves towards Bengaluru. A yellow alert for Wednesday and Thursday has been sounded for the city by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Other districts like Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Hassan, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara, and Tumkur are also under yellow alert for the next two days. The primary reason for the alert is the possibility of heavy rainfall in the range of 60-120 mm on these two days. As per the IMD forecast, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is possible across South Interior Karnataka on Wednesday and Thursday.
Cyclone to Weaken in Three Hours
The cyclone lay centred over coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, at about 25 kms north of Puducherry, as on 5.20 am on 26 November.
The severe cyclonic storm with wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph would move northwestwards and weaken further into a cyclonic storm during the next three hours, reported Indian Meteorological Department.
1 Lakh People Evacuated
According to officials, over one lakh people have been evacuated across Tamil Nadu and more than 1,000 people shifted to safer places in Puducherry.
The Indian Navy has deployed ships, aircraft, helicopters, divers, and disaster relief teams and an Indian Coast Guard vessel has also been deployed off Chennai coast with disaster relief items.
The Indian Army has also deployed eight rescue teams by “Dakhshin Bharat Area”, following requisition by Puducherry civil authorities to undertake rescue operations.
Rainfall Continues as Roads Gets Waterlogged
Rainfall recorded between 8:30pm and 02:30am was:
Puducherry: 237mm
Cuddalore 246mm
Chennai 83mm
Nagapattinam 63mm
Several areas in Chennai, Puducherry, Nagapattinam, Vellore, Chengalpattu, Karaikal have reported severe waterlogging. District corporation officers have been working round-the-clock to ensure fallen trees and electric lines are cleared.
