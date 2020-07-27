TN Custodial Deaths: Kin Gets Govt Job on Compassionate Grounds
The Tamil Nadu CM had earlier announced Rs 20 lakh solatium for kin of the father-son duo
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami handed over the order posting Percis Jayaraj as the Junior Assistant in the Revenue Department in Thoothukudi on compassionate grounds. Percis is the daughter of Jeyaraj and sister of Beniks, the father-son duo who lost their lives due to custodial torture in Sathankulam police station.
The Tamil Nadu CM had on 24 June announced Rs 20 lakh solatium for the kin of the traders from the Chief Minister Relief fund and also assured a government job for one of the family members. Based on the announcement, the Minister for Information and Publicity Kadambur Raju on 26 June gave Rs 20 lakh aid to the family.
Taking to media persons, Percis said, “Tamil Nadu government has provided us this job for us to come out of the sorrow. The chief minister also expressed his heartfelt condolences. The CM also promised that they will lawfully investigate and provide apt punishment for the accused. The CBI investigation is going on and I believe the law department will ensure justice for us."
The two traders, Jeyaraj and Beniks, were picked up by the police accusing them of keeping their mobile shop open for a few minutes after the lockdown curfew period ended. The father and son were subjected to custodial torture in the Sathankulam police station and were later taken to Kovilpatti sub jail. In the sub jail, the son Beniks complained of chest pain and was taken to Kovilpatti government hospital where he died on 22 June while his father succumbed a few hours later in the same hospital on 23 June.
The CCTV footage retrieved from a nearby shop shows that the police picked up Jeyaraj before 8 pm, the prescribed time to close the shop during lockdown. Based on the evidence, autopsy report and the statement of a woman constable, the Tamil Nadu government transferred the case to CB-CID. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) later took over the case as the state government transferred the case to the central agency.
(This article has been republished in an arrangement with The News Minute)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.