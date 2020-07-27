TN Custodial Deaths: Kin Gets Govt Job on Compassionate Grounds

Taking to media persons, Percis said, “Tamil Nadu government has provided us this job for us to come out of the sorrow. The chief minister also expressed his heartfelt condolences. The CM also promised that they will lawfully investigate and provide apt punishment for the accused. The CBI investigation is going on and I believe the law department will ensure justice for us."

The two traders, Jeyaraj and Beniks, were picked up by the police accusing them of keeping their mobile shop open for a few minutes after the lockdown curfew period ended. The father and son were subjected to custodial torture in the Sathankulam police station and were later taken to Kovilpatti sub jail. In the sub jail, the son Beniks complained of chest pain and was taken to Kovilpatti government hospital where he died on 22 June while his father succumbed a few hours later in the same hospital on 23 June.

The CCTV footage retrieved from a nearby shop shows that the police picked up Jeyaraj before 8 pm, the prescribed time to close the shop during lockdown. Based on the evidence, autopsy report and the statement of a woman constable, the Tamil Nadu government transferred the case to CB-CID. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) later took over the case as the state government transferred the case to the central agency.

(This article has been republished in an arrangement with The News Minute)