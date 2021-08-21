Tamil Nadu: COVID-19 Curbs Ease, Schools to Reopen From 1 September
All colleges will also be allowed to function on a rotational basis from 1 September.
The government of Tamil Nadu on Saturday, 1 August announced some easing of the COVID-19 restrictions in the state, but extended the lockdown till 6 September.
The relaxations will come into effect from Monday.
Chief Minister MK Stalin released the Office of the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Chennai order on Twitter, announcing that classes for 9, 10, 11 and 12 standards will be permitted in all the government, government-aided and private schools.
However, the classes will only be allowed 50 per cent of attendance at once and will need to ensure full compliance of COVID-19 SOPs.
Further, all colleges will be allowed to function on a rotational basis from Monday. All staff will required to be vaccinated.
Apart from this, here are some of the new guidelines:
All shops will be allowed to open till 10 pm
Movie theatres will be allowed to operate with 50% capacity
IT companies will be permitted to operate on full capacity
Zoos will be allowed to open with 50% capacity
In a previous order, the Tamil Nadu government had extended the COVID-19 restrictions will 23 August, which included restraints on praying in places of worship on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, Livemint reported.
Tamil Nadu presently has 19,621 active COVID-19 cases and has reached a total of 25,97,603 infections and 34,663 deaths.
