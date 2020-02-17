‘CAA Protesters Threw Stones’: TN CM Justifies Police Action

He blamed the protesters for indulging in road jam and sloganeering against the Centre and state government. “They broke windshield of government buses and so were detained till afternoon. Again by evening, without permission, in Washermanpet, Muslims protested and police warned them to withdraw the protest,” he added.



He claimed that ‘few instigators’ among the protesters had thrown bottles, slippers and stones on the police, injuring many. He alleged that a blockade kept by the cops was forcefully taken away by the people.



When The Quint spoke to the women who were present at the site, they said that the police had warned them to abandon the protest. When they refused to do so, the police began thrashing the men who were trying to protect the women.



“I had my one-year-old baby in my arms and another one on my side. We didn’t want to run but we had to for the safety of our kids. Since we all live in the neighbourhood, we managed to,” said Faheeda who was one among the many protesters.



A few women also said that the women protesters had to resort to hitting the cops with stones for a brief while in self defence.



This video acquired by The Quint shows police hitting the men with sticks.