Tamil Nadu Rural Civic Body Polls in 9 Districts To Be Held on 6 & 9 October

The Tamil Nadu Election Commission on Monday, 13 September, announced that polls for rural civic bodies in nine newly reconstituted districts will be held on 6 and 9 October.

The state Election Commissioner, V Palanikumar, made the announcement on Monday evening and said that polls will be held in two phases in the nine districts, namely Chengalpattu, Kallakurichi, Ranipet, Villupuram, Vellore, Kancheepuram, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, and Tirupathur. The voting will take place on 6 and 9 October between 7 am and 6 pm.

According to the report from the Election Commission, nomination filing will begin on 15 September and conclude on 22 September. Further, on 23 September, nomination scrutiny will be held. And 25 September will be the last date to withdraw nomination.