TN CM Kicks off AIADMK’s Election Campaign for 2021 ‘Amma Style’
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami launched his party’s campaign for the 2021 Assembly election.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK party co-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami launched his party's campaign for the 2021 Assembly election on Saturday.
"I am going to start the campaign from Edappadi constituency tomorrow following a request from party workers," Palaniswami told reporters on Friday.
The AIADMK party heads O Panneerselvam and Palaniswami had recently during an event attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed that the poll pact between the two will be in place for 2021 election also.
Other parties in the alliance include Vijayakant-led DMDK and the PMK.
Posters and hoardings were seen along his route.
In former chief minister Jayalalithaa's style of campaigning, he was seen with a large number of people, including women with posters and hoardings along his route.
Palaniswami hopes the government-funded 7.5 percent reservation for government school students in medical admission, Amma Mini Clinics, foreign investments and handling of the coronavirus pandemic will play in favour of the party.
The ruling AIADMK is eyeing a hat-trick of victories in 2021, after being elected to power for the second consecutive term in 2011. Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu are scheduled to be held in April-May 2021.
This is the first Assembly election in the state since the demise of two icons - Jayalalithaa and Karunanidhi - and a few new players have entered the battleground.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.