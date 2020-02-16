TN Budget 2020: Amma Unavagams to Be Opened up for CSR Funding

The Tamil Nadu government has set aside a whopping Rs 100 crore for Amma Unavagam, the subsidised canteens across the state, in its election year budget. Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief O Panneerselvam made the announcement in the state Assembly on Friday. A pet project of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, the state-run budget canteens are expected to get a new lease of life with the introduction of Corporate Social Responsibility contributions, beginning this year.

"To ensure that this flagship programme reaches out to those who need it the most and is funded on a sustainable basis with a reduced financial burden on urban local bodies, the government has decided to form a not-for-profit Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to finance and manage the Amma Unavagam programme," said the Deputy Chief Minister, presenting the budget for 2020-21.