TN Adopts Bill to Ban Hydrocarbon Projects in Cauvery Delta

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Thursday adopted a bill prohibiting projects involving exploration, drilling and extraction of oil and natural gas, including coal-bed methane, and other similar hydrocarbons in the Cauvery delta region of the state.



Recently, Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami had declared the Cauvery delta region as a Protected Special Agriculture Zone (PSAZ). He called the bill ‘historic.’

The bill excludes Tiruchi, Ariyalur and Karur districts, so any ongoing projects in the area will not be disrupted. Only Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam and parts of Cuddalore and Pudukkottai in the Cauvery basin are covered in the bill.



However, none of the projects, which were in operation in the Protected Special Agriculture Zone, before the Act came into being, will be affected.