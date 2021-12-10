ADVERTISEMENT
Live

Watch: Leaders, Officers Pay Respects to CDS Rawat, Wife at Their Residence

Catch all the live updates on the IAF chopper crash in Tamil Nadu here.

The Quint
Updated
India
3 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Mortal remains of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other officials arrive at the Madras Regimental Centre in Wellington, on Thursday, 9 December.</p></div>
i

The mortal remains of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat have been brought to their residence, where scores of political leaders and Armed Forces personnel are paying their last respects.

Earlier, Brigadier LS Lidder was laid to rest with full military honours at Brar Square in Delhi Cantonment.

General Rawat's mortal remains will be taken in a gun carriage for the funeral in Delhi Cantt Brar Square at around 4 pm.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval paid their last respects to CDS Rawat and other Armed Forces personnel, whose mortal remains were brought to the Palam Airbase in Delhi.

An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, which was carrying CDS General Rawat, crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday, 8 December, leading to the unexpected demise of Rawat, his wife, and 11 other officials.

  • Brigadier LS Lidder was laid to rest with full military honours at Brar Square in Delhi Cantt

  • The mortal remains of General Rawat will then be taken in a gun carriage for funeral in Delhi Cantt Brar Square

  • While PM Modi paid his respects on Thursday, scores of political leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and MK Stalin paid respects on Friday at Rawat's residence, where his mortal remains have been kept before the funeral

Also Read

India's First CDS, Gen Bipin Rawat Passes Away: Who Will Decide His Successor?

India's First CDS, Gen Bipin Rawat Passes Away: Who Will Decide His Successor?
12:03 PM , 10 Dec

'Must Give Him a Smiling Farewell:' Brig Lidder's Family

Brig LS Lidder's family said that the late officer must be given a "smiling farewell."

"We must give him a good farewell, a smiling send-off, I am a soldier's wife. It's a big loss," his wife Geetika Lidder told ANI.

Lidder's daughter Aashna said that she wants to cherish the happy memories she had with him for 17 years.

ADVERTISEMENT
11:54 AM , 10 Dec

BJP President JP Nadda Pays His Respects

BJP national president JP Nadda paid his last respects to CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat.

11:53 AM , 10 Dec

Religious Leaders Hold Multi-Faith Prayer

Religious leaders held multi-faith prayers as they paid their last respects to CDS General Rawat and his wife Madhulika.

ADVERTISEMENT
11:49 AM , 10 Dec

DMK Leaders A Raja, Kanimozhi Pay Tribute

DMK leaders A Raja and Kanimozhi paid their respects to CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika.


Published: 10 Dec 2021, 8:55 AM IST
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT