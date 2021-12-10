Watch: Leaders, Officers Pay Respects to CDS Rawat, Wife at Their Residence
The mortal remains of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat have been brought to their residence, where scores of political leaders and Armed Forces personnel are paying their last respects.
Earlier, Brigadier LS Lidder was laid to rest with full military honours at Brar Square in Delhi Cantonment.
General Rawat's mortal remains will be taken in a gun carriage for the funeral in Delhi Cantt Brar Square at around 4 pm.
On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval paid their last respects to CDS Rawat and other Armed Forces personnel, whose mortal remains were brought to the Palam Airbase in Delhi.
An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, which was carrying CDS General Rawat, crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday, 8 December, leading to the unexpected demise of Rawat, his wife, and 11 other officials.
'Must Give Him a Smiling Farewell:' Brig Lidder's Family
Brig LS Lidder's family said that the late officer must be given a "smiling farewell."
"We must give him a good farewell, a smiling send-off, I am a soldier's wife. It's a big loss," his wife Geetika Lidder told ANI.
Lidder's daughter Aashna said that she wants to cherish the happy memories she had with him for 17 years.
BJP President JP Nadda Pays His Respects
BJP national president JP Nadda paid his last respects to CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat.
Religious Leaders Hold Multi-Faith Prayer
Religious leaders held multi-faith prayers as they paid their last respects to CDS General Rawat and his wife Madhulika.
