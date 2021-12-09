IAF Chopper Crash: Mortal Remains of CDS Rawat, 12 Others to Reach Delhi Today
After the IAF Mi-14V5 helicopter crash that left Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 others dead, their mortal remains will be flown to Delhi from Tamil Nadu on Thursday, 9 December.
CDS Rawat and his wife's funeral will take place on Friday and the former will be cremated with full military honours, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday.
Vehicles carrying the mortal remains of all those who died in Wednesday's chopper crash have left for Sulur airbase from Madras Regimental Centre in Nilgiris district.
From Sulur airbase, the mortal remains will be taken to Delhi by air.
The chopper crashed with 14 people after having taken off from Sulur in Nilgiris, while it was heading to Wellington base
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that a tri-Service enquiry regarding the incident has been ordered by Indian Air Force
Visuals from the site of the helicopter crash showed massive flames and locals helping with the immediate rescue operations
Group Captain Varun Singh, the sole survivor of the crash, is on life support in the Military Hospital at Wellington and all efforts are being made to save his life, Singh said on Thursday
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Briefs Parliament On IAF Chopper Crash
Defence minister Rajnath Singh briefed both houses of Parliament on Thursday, 9 December, regarding the crash of the IAF chopper in which CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others lost their lives.
Singh addressed the Lok Sabha at 11 am, followed by a statement in Rajya Sabha.
The defence minister said that a tri-Service enquiry regarding the incident has been ordered by Indian Air Force, headed by Air Marshal Manvendra Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Training Command.
Group Captain Varun Singh is on life support in the Military Hospital at Wellington and all efforts are being made to save his life, the defence minister said in the Lok Sabha.
Black Box of Chopper Recovered
The black box of the Mi-17V5 of the IAF was recovered on Thursday morning.
A 25-member special team of the Air force officers led by Wing Commander R Bhardwaj recovered the black box on Thursday, reported IANS.
Mortal Remains of Those Who Died to be Flown to Delhi by Air Today
The mortal remains of those who died in the military chopper crash on Wednesday were on Thursday morning taken to Madras Regimental Centre from Military Hospital, Wellington in Nilgiris district.
They are now being taken to Sulur airbase, from where they will be taken to Delhi by air.
