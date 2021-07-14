After Takeover From GVK Group, Adani Group to Manage Mumbai Airport

After AAHL's takover of the the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai earlier this year, it became the country’s largest airport operator.

The construction of the Navi Mumbai International Airport is set to commence next month and the financial closure is likely to be completed in the following 90 days, Moneycontrol reported.

As per a statement, AAHL predicts its share of passenger traffic to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% from 80 million in FY20 to 100 million in FY22, Livemint reported.

Adani Group has also won competitive bids to run the airports in Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Lucknow, Mangalore, and Thiruvananthapuram. It, however, plans to defer the takeover of the airports in Jaipur, Guwahati, and Thiruvananthapuram by six months to December as these assets have currently turned financially unviable due to the disruptions caused by the pandemic.

(With inputs from Livemint and Moneycontrol)