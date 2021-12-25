ADVERTISEMENT

Take The Quint’s Weekend Quiz To Find Out How Up-to-Date You Are!

Have you been tracking the news this week?

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>From the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granting emergency use authorisation to a second COVID-19 pill to Ranveer Singh's 83, have you been tracking the news this week?</p></div>
i

From the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granting emergency use authorisation to a second COVID-19 pill to Ranveer Singh's 83, have you been tracking the news this week?

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT